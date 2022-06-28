On Tuesday, more heavy rain is forecast to sweep across the region between 2pm until 8pm, bringing with it some blustery conditions.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Wigan on Tuesday, June 28, 2022
14:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 16C
15:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 17C
16:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 28mph | 16C
17:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 16C
18:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 28mph | 16C
19:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 26mph | 15C
20:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 26mph | 15C
21:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 26mph | 15C
22:00 – Heavy cloud with 40% chance of rain | Wind gust 24mph | 14C
23:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 21mph | 14C