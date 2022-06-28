Wigan hour-by-hour weather: This is when heavy rain is forecast on Tuesday

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Wigan on Tuesday afternoon (June 28, 2022).

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:55 pm

On Tuesday, more heavy rain is forecast to sweep across the region between 2pm until 8pm, bringing with it some blustery conditions.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Wigan on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

14:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 16C

Torrential downpours were predicted by the Met Office on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

15:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 17C

16:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 28mph | 16C

17:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 16C

18:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 28mph | 16C

19:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 26mph | 15C

20:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 26mph | 15C

21:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 26mph | 15C

22:00 – Heavy cloud with 40% chance of rain | Wind gust 24mph | 14C

23:00 – Heavy cloud with 60% chance of rain | Wind gust 21mph | 14C

