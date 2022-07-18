Wigan hour-by-hour weather: This is when temperature will be at their peak during Monday's Red weather warning

The Wigan borough is covered by a Red weather warning on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to reach a sweltering 35C.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:43 am

The Met Office Red warning, which has been issued for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

According to holiday-weather.com the average temperature for July in Wigan is 16C, half the predicted temperature during this week’s heatwave.

A Red alert covering Wigan is in place on Monday and Tuesday.

The highest recorded temperature during July in Wigan according to myweather2.com was 30C.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Wigan on Monday, July 18, 2022:

10:00 – 22C / 49% humidity / UV 5

11:00 – 25C / 40% humidity / UV 5

12:00 – 27C / 32% humidity / UV 6

13:00 – 30C / 28% humidity / UV 7

14:00 – 32C / 24% humidity / UV 6

15:00 – 33C / 21% humidity / UV 5

16:00 – 35C / 20% humidity / UV 4

17:00 – 35C / 20% humidity / UV 3

18:00 – 34C / 24% humidity / UV 2

19:00 – 33C / 31% humidity / UV 1

20:00 – 31C / 36% humidity / UV 1

21:00 – 30C / 41% humidity / UV 1

22:00 – 28C / 42% humidity / UV -

23:00 – 28C / 48% humidity / UV –

The Met Office is predicting even higher temperatures on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with the mercury likely to rise to between 36C and 37C.

