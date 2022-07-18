A Red weather warning for extreme heat is still in place across the region, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 36C today.

The Met Office Red warning, which was issued for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

According to holiday-weather.com the average temperature for July in Wigan is 16C, half the predicted temperature during today’s forecast.

Wiganers have fun in the sun at Mesnes Park, Wigan, enjoying the weather, thought to be the hottest day on record, as temperatures could reach 40c this week.

The highest previous recorded temperature during July in Wigan according to myweather2.com was 30C.

When will the heat peak in Wigan today?

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Wigan on Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

08:00 – 25C / 44% humidity / UV 2

09:00 – 28C / 36% humidity / UV 3

10:00 – 30C / 33% humidity / UV 4

11:00 – 33C / 28% humidity / UV 5

12:00 – 35C / 25% humidity / UV 6

13:00 – 36C / 23% humidity / UV 8

14:00 – 35C / 26% humidity / UV 6

15:00 – 32C / 31% humidity / UV 6

16:00 – 31C / 35% humidity / UV 4

17:00 – 30C / 38% humidity / UV 3

18:00 – 30C / 39% humidity / UV 2

19:00 – 29C / 42% humidity / UV 1

20:00 – 27C / 48% humidity / UV 1

21:00 – 24C / 58% humidity / UV 1

22:00 – 22C / 64% humidity / UV -

23:00 – 23C / 73% humidity / UV -

What will the temperature be in Wigan overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday?

Tuesday evening will cool off as quickly the day the warmed up, dropping to 20C by midnight. Conditions will continue to cool through the early hours of Wednesday morning, dipping to 16C.

Wednesday is forecast to see far more comfortable temperatures than the last few days, with highs of 19C predicted.