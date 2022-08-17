Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when will the sunshine make a welcome return and will it be nice on Bank Holiday Monday?

According to the long-range forecasts, there will be sunshine throughout most of the day on Bank Holiday Monday with temperatures around 19 degrees C, so pleasant but not uncomfortable.

It should be a rain and cloud-free day with light winds – good conditions to get out and about.

Will the sun come out to play on Bank Holiday Monday?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...