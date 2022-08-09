Will Wigan see a hosepipe ban as August begins to hot up? Here's everything you need to know

A hosepipe ban, in simple terms, means everyone has a responsibility to save water and must not use water for anything covered under the ban – also known as a Temporary Use Ban.

What are the restrictions under a hosepipe ban?

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe;

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe.

Which areas are currently affected?

Following a meeting last month, the National Drought Group placed England into prolonged dry weather status – the stage that comes before a drought is declared.

At present bans are in place in parts of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight - and are expected to be rolled out across Sussex, Kent and Pembrokeshire later this month.

At present there are no such restrictions in Wigan, with United Utilities stating that no plans are in place at present to introduce a hosepipe ban.

The last time a ban was announced in August 2018 it was cancelled due to welcome rainfall and a reduction in customers’ water useage.

Dr Martin Padley, Water Services Director, said at the time: “We would like to thank all of our customers who have helped in recent weeks by conserving water wherever they can around the home and in the garden.”

Can you be punished for ignoring a hosepipe ban?

Anyone flouting a hosepipe ban could face a fine of up to £1,000 and prosecution.

What can I do to save water?

There are some easy ways to save water in your home and garden. Saving water in the garden couldn’t be easier by swapping tap water for rainwater by installing a water butt.