Wind and rain weather warning issued for parts of England

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the east and south of England.

Wind speeds are expected to reach as high as 70mph in some parts, combined with 30-40mm of rain.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "60-70mph gusts would be enough to cause some problems, delays to transport, some short loss of power possible, could be some spray on the coasts.

It's going to be a wet and windy weekend

"Certainly for north east Scotland the winds are stronger, there's more chance there of some branches coming off trees, if people have things out in the garden then bits will be blown around, but not quite enough to cause real structural damage.

"It's mainly transport disruption.

"In north east Scotland flooding of some homes and buildings is possible and flooding of some roads and flooding in the odd bit of property as well across The Southeast."

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for some coastal areas on Saturday, affecting East Anglia, Essex, Kent, and the south coast over the Isle of Wight and as far west as Lyme Regis, from 1pm until 10pm.

Gusts are predicted to reach 52mph on the Isle of Wight, 43mph in Norwich and 56mph in Ramsgate.

The Met Office is warning of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, power outages, and high waves and spray in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours are forecast over Orkney and Shetland from 4pm Saturday until 6am on Sunday, bringing some localised flooding and disruption to transport services.

Strong winds are expected over north Aberdeenshire and up to Orkney and Shetland from midnight on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday.

The Met Office is warning some flooding to businesses and homes is "likely", along with transport delays and possible short-term loss of power and other services.

It is also likely that some exposed routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Sunday will be brighter for most of the UK with some spots of sun, though heavy bursts of rain will continue throughout the day.

But the Met Office is predicting the possibility of more adverse conditions early next week.