West Lancashire College receive £1m funding for campus investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The college already boasts some fantastic facilities including The School of Science, The Hair & Beauty Lounge, Advanced Construction and Engineering Centre and the Sports Performance Lab and Electrical Centre, and this additional funding has meant they are able to develop facilities further for the benefit of local students.

The college has invested the funding in improving various teaching areas as well as into an employability hub which incorporates innovative meeting and delivery spaces, the refurbishment of social spaces for students including study pods, relaxed seating areas and a modern dining experience, plus a brand-new visitor reception area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colleges Digital classrooms now boast state-of-the-art computer equipment which includes Stone Magma High Performance Workstations (Assu B660M-A) with a number of bespoke aspects for each individual computer, including fully modular quiet PSU and Windows 11 Home Advanced.

West Lancashire College receive funding

The Health Care department now has a real-life hospital ward for students to train in, complete with reception, waiting area and hospital beds. The Ward is packed with some fabulous resources including a catheterization simulator, a Seymour II wound care simulator, Hemiplegia Simulator and GERi complete nursing skills manikin.

Early Years students can now train in a mock primary school setting, a specialist practical classroom that contains children’s furniture and a wide range of children’s teaching aids that will support and inspire our students thinking, as well as virtual babies that offer students that chance to experience what caring for a baby really entails.

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal said, “we were extremely grateful to be awarded the LSIF and T Level funding and have invested into areas that will have the most impact on our student experience. We are proud to be able to offer some of the very best teaching facilities and current technologies around and would love the local community to visit the college and see firsthand. Please do come along to one of our forthcoming Open Events or if you would like a personal campus tour, please contact us and we will happily book a slot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad