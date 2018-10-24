Wigan animal lovers rise to pet rescue challenge

Wigan animal lovers have raised thousands of pounds to care for 13 starving and injured cats found dumped on a Wigan road.

Atherton and Wigan Cats Protection launched the Lucky Thirteen Appeal to raise £1,300 to cover the costs of the neglected animals’ veterinary treatment and time in care.

The cats were found near a farm in Ashton in appalling conditions, each suffering from a combination of cat flu, dehydration, malnutrition and flea infestations.

Four of the cats have very serious eye injuries and one may have to have an eye removed.

The Just Giving appeal to help the felines recover from their ordeal smashed the target, bringing in an astonishing £3,000. Some 238 animal lovers chipped in.

Caroline Burden, Cats Protection’s branch operations manager, said: “We are overwhelmed by the very kind and generous donations made via the branch’s Just Giving page and would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated.

“Each penny of the total donations will be a huge help, not only to help the cost of veterinary treatments but will also go towards caring for the cats until we find them forever homes.

“We were alerted to this case by the owners of a nearby farm on Edge Green Road who spotted the cats at night while driving. All of the cats were found in a bad way, but thankfully they are all now on the road to recovery after some much-needed love and care.”

None of the 13 cats was microchipped and the charity urges all owners to neuter their pets to avoid the abandonment of unwanted kittens.

Atherton and Wigan Cats Protection is one of a network of over 250 volunteer-run branches covering the UK. Its objectives are to find good homes for stray and unwanted cats and support and encourage cat neutering.

For details visit https://athertonwigan.cats.org.uk/athertonwigan