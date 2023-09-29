Wigan area to benefit from massive investment in Greater Manchester’s firefighting service
A £3.5m investment will see 12 fire engines replaced with brand new greener and state-of-the-art models.
In addition, £340k will be invested in prevention and protection activities, targeting more resources to keeping people safe from emergencies before they happen.
The announcement also included the implementation of “Enhanced Rescue Station” proposals at Leigh and Ashton fire stations, designed to strengthen the service’s ability to respond to increasing numbers of complex emergencies such as from water and high buildings.
Finally, new technologies will be brought in to ensure specialist technical equipment is best located for where it is most needed across the city-region.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and Chief Fire Officer, Dave Russel, confirmed the new investment at a meeting of Combined Authority Leaders today (Friday).
Mr Burnham said: “My priority has always been to keep residents of Greater Manchester safe, and it is right that we regularly review GMFRS fire cover and appliances to make sure they meet risk, demand and population changes, and ensure we continue to have a strong and resilient service.
“Every single borough in our city-region will be better off with the new investment in our fire and rescue service key priorities.”
GMFRS Chief Fire Officer, Dave Russel, said: “I would also like to thank the public and colleagues in GMFRS for taking the time to tell us what they thought about our proposals.
"I made it clear from the outset when I took on the role as Chief Fire Officer that I want to be open and transparent and truly listen to people’s views to help me lead a service everyone can be proud of. I believe that the outcomes of the Fire Cover Review demonstrate that we are stronger for combining professional judgement with the lived experience of our residents and frontline staff.
“We will be delivering the majority of our proposals and we have addressed the specific concerns raised by some of our communities. The service will in the future be even stronger and more resilient in the delivery of our prevention, protection and response services as a result of this Fire Cover Review and our culture of listening, which this process has reaffirmed.”