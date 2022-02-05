Wigan Athletic boss provides injury update on James McClean and Max Power

The Ireland international has been a virtual ever present since moving to Wigan last summer.

But he was conspicuous by his absence as Latics were knocked out of the FA Cup at the bet365 Stadium.

And Richardson revealed the injury tightrope McClean's been walking in recent weeks.

Leam Richardson applauds the travelling Latics fans at Stoke

"He's been struggling with his foot for a while," said the Latics boss.

"And he's needed injections to get through the game.

"The Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday slog has been catching up with him.

"He'll be assessed to see where we are with him."

Richardson also explained the decision to substitute Max Power at half-time, with Tendayi Darikwa replacing him at right-back for the second half.

"Max was just feeling a few things in that first half," said Richardson.

"Obviously with the games coming thick and fast, we've got to be as careful as we can with everyone.

"Max is an important player for us, and fingers crossed we'll assess him and he'll be okay."

Youngster Thelo Aasgaard will also continue to be assessed after missing the game through injury.