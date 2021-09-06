Wigan Athletic fans boost non-league attendances

Billinge lost 1-0 at home to Winstanley on Saturday

And the crowds at our local sides were boosted by fans desperate for their weekly fix.

Those who turned up at Brocstedes Park were treated to a cracking game that saw 10-man Ashton Athletic draw 1-1 with Macclesfield.

Athletic came close to opening the scoring just after the half hour when Christopher Bandell’s fierce shot across goal was brilliantly tipped around the post by Ben Pierce.

But the hosts were rocked at the beginning of the second period when Matthew Reid was sent off.

Macclesfield took full advantage on 64 minutes when Aaron Dwyer teed up Kielen Adams, who tapped home from close-range.

Athletic were indebted to goalkeeper James Aspinall for tipping James Berry-McNally’s rasping drive over the bar.

Aspinall then denied Adams his and Macclesfield's second goal with a phenomenal goalline save.

And the home side managed to rescue a point eight minutes from time when substitute Ethan Beckford rounded Pierce before hammering the ball home.

Athletic's neighbours Ashton Town were also involved in a thrilling game against Golcar United at Profiles Park.

They also had to recover from disappointment, with the visitors opening up a two-goal lead shortly after the restart.

It looked bleak for Town, who had a strong penalty shout - after Leon Wright was taken down in the box - turned down, before hitting the woodwork on two occasions.

But substitute David Moore headed home with 10 minutes to go, and fellow replacement John Edgerton fired home at the death to level the game.

Unfortunately, Billinge are still looking for their first win of the season, losing 1-0 to neighbours Winstanley Warriors.

The hosts went behind on eight minutes, but had the ball in the net a moment later - but Richie Allen was adjudged offside.

Billinge then pressed for the remaining 80 minutes, but a lack of sharpness up front and some excellent defending from Winstanley meant the visitors came away with the three points.

In the first-half, Liam Thomas hit the bar from a 20-yard free-kick and Rob Lamont went close with a header.

The second period was all Billinge as Allen brought out a great save from the Warriors keeper, before Lamont again went close with another header.

"Although we lost it was a better performance than last week," said manager Wayne Wardle.

"It's been a tough start to the season especially with availability of players - and we had at least six regular players missing.

"But we are getting sharper and when everybody is back we expect to kick-on."