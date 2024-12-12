Wigan Athletics Coach wins national award

An Athletics Coach based in Wigan has won a prestigious UK Coaching award, in recognition of their work helping to develop some of the most talented athletes in the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Painter, a Nike Elite Performance Coach who has helped develop some of the leading names in Athletics, has been announced as the winner of the UK Coaching High Performance Coach of the Year Award.

The award supported by UK Sport recognises the achievements of a coach working with athletes at the highest levels of performance in sport, either as the athlete's personal coach or a coach of the national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being presented with his award, Painter reflected: “I would like to thank everyone at UK Coaching and UK Sport for honouring me with this award!

Trevor Painter (left) pictured with Keely Hodgkinson (centre) and Jenny Meadows (right) after the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

“We got everything we wanted this summer with the athletes’ performances but it’s lovely to get the extra recognition for all the hard work that has been done behind the scenes.”

Painter has worked with 800-metre Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Bell, Lewis Davey, Steph Driscoll, Ava Lloyd, Erin Wallace and so many more to help them achieve huge results and be the best they can be.

He also currently works with a group of 30+ athletes, with seven of those ranked in the top 10 of their relevant gender or age category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key principle of Painter’s teaching style is allowing the athletes to learn for themselves ensuring they are independent and will ask athletes their thoughts on different race scenarios rather than just telling them what to do.

His impact on local communities have been massive, whether that is going out to local schools to inspire, motivate and coach children to delivering sessions with local business groups on how the principles from coaching sport can be applied to boosting performance in business.

The UK Coaching Awards is regarded as the most prestigious event within the coaching community, established to recognise the invaluable role coaches play in building a happier and healthier society.

Previous award winners have included Sarina Wiegman, Judy Murray, Aston Moore and the coaches behind Lucy Bronze and Ben Stokes’ path to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Coaching’s CEO Mark Gannon congratulated Painter on his award, and for the profound coaching efforts that saw him honoured as part of the annual celebration:

“This is our favourite night of the year because it offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate the remarkable coaches who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences for those they coach.

“Trevor, and all our winners, finalists and nominees should take extreme pride in what they have achieved. Great coaching and coaches make such an impact on individual’s lives, and within their communities helping to keep a whole nation active.

“Coaches are often unsung heroes, setting the right environment for their participants, supporting their growth and success through sport and physical activity and contribution to a healthy and active nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the finalists to the very worthy winners, and on behalf of the whole coaching workforce, it’s an honour to recognise such inspirational individuals like Trevor who truly deserve this spotlight."

Find out more about this year’s winners and the awards by heading to www.ukcoaching.org/uk-coaching-awards.