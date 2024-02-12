Wigan based firm commits to paying staff real living wage
Wigan-based Kings Fine Cooked Meats, is proud to announce that it will continue to pay the voluntary real Living Wage to employees.
They want to ensure that all the staff are recognised and valued and we are delighted to remain an accredited real Living Wage Employer.
The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate based on the cost of living and currently stands at £11.44.