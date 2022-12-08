Mouth watering cakes and sandwiches served at the Christmas afternoon tea event.

Leigh-based That Secret Ingredient provided highly-praised afternoon teas at The Barn at Morley’s Hall in Tyldesley two weeks running.

Both Christmas at the Barn gatherings were sold out ,with 200 guests attending and 800 individual cakes, 400 scones and 800 sandwiches made and mostly eaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second year running That Secret Ingredient, run by 24-year-old Morgan Mole, had catered for the succcessful event and Mr Mole says the response to both dates were outstanding with everyone who attended saying they would recommend the event to friends.

Mr Mole was inspired to hold these events as he saw a gap in the market for high end afternoon teas.

He said: “There are many places locally that make and serve afternoon tea, but there’s nothing high end without travelling into Manchester city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really wanted to show another side of my business, putting my work as a pastry chef to good use.”