A Wigan borough house was filled with choking smoke after unattended burgers caught light in its kitchen.

The owner of the house in Holden Road, Leigh, managed to put the blazing grill pan out after a smoke alarm was triggered at 12.30am on Thursday December 14, but then fled the property due to the fumes.

A crew from Atherton fire station attended and used a positive pressure ventilator to suck the smoke out of the rooms.

A general view of Holden Road in Leigh where the fire broke out

Firefighters also ran checks in adjoining terraced properties, including for the presence of carbon monoxide and the tests came back negative.

Watch manager Steve Green said: “The guy had put some burgers on the grill and then forgot about them until the smoke alarm went off.

"He put out the flames and there was no fire damage to the house but the property was badly logged with greasy smoke.”