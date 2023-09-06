Watch more videos on Shots!

Called All-Nighter, expert topers say it’s a session strength golden ale perfect for drinking all-night!

The launch was held at Wigan Brewhouse’s 19th century, grade II-listed tower brewery just off Wallgate in central Wigan with Wigan Casino Soul Club DJ Ian Wills attending.

Other launch guests included former Wigan Casino Northern Soul club attendees, Camra members and supporters of the brewery.

All-Nighter is toasted by the experts

Guests were given a guided tour of the premises by head brewer Jonny Provost who explained the brewing process and handed out generous samples of All-Nighter for tasting along with some of the business’s other beers.

Wigan Brewhouse has embraced the town’s links to Northern Soul since its inception by brewing beers such as Casino and Keep The Faith and has accentuated this by designing the logos of its beers to look like vinyl records.

Mr Provost said: “Given Wigan Brewhouse’s connection with the town’s Northern Soul history through our beers, it was only natural that we would produce a special beer for the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino Northern Soul Club to help the people of Wigan mark the occasion.”

All-Nighter Wigan Casino 50th Anniversary Ale

All-Nighter is available in pubs and bars in the Wigan area and also for takeaway from the brewery in 5l containers. Wigan Brewhouse hosts tours on Friday evenings and is available for private hire and corporate events.

The historic premises used to brew beer for the Dog And Partridge pub next door – the tunnel from the cellar of the brewery into the pub cellar still exists to this day but is currently blocked off.

The brewhouse became a brewery again in 2006, firstly as All Gates and then, since 2017 Wigan Brewhouse. Bosses say they brew their beer “in the heart of Wigan using the finest ingredients to create modern beers built on cask ale tradition – beer brewed with Northern Soul.”