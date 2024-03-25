Wigan Business announced as finalist in the North West Family Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DASCO Construction Limited beat strong competition with a record number of family businesses entering the awards from across the North West region.

Scott Rothwell Managing Director at DASCO said: “To reach the final of such a prestigious award is a testament to our team and all the people that have helped us along the way. The timing is perfect as this year we celebrate our ten-year anniversary, so we couldn’t be happier”

Sue Howorth Co-Founder and Director NWFBA said: “With another year of increased entries, our 23 judges, representing all 5 counties of the North West, have had extremely difficult decisions to make. Our finalists should be extremely proud of themselves for being recognised in this years shortlist.”

Sue Baguley from Siemens UK, and who were the hosts of the Judging Day, said: “The number and quality of applications from across the North West region has been outstanding, the businesses are clearly proud to be family businesses and the detail in many of the entries has demonstrated that they are very progressive and innovative.

Fellow judge, Tom Mathew, Group Commercial Director of Dunsters Farm, said: “As always, it was fantastic to hear the stories of the resilient and ambitious businesspeople working in family-run businesses across the region. The judging day is an opportunity for me to contribute to the vibrant family business community but also to go away inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit demonstrated by the applicants. “