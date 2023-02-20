News you can trust since 1853
Wigan canal boat home goes up in flames after suspected arson attack

Arsonists are suspected of ransacking and then destroying a floating home in Wigan.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 8:09am

The canal boat was found engulfed in flames on the water near Dover Lock, Abram, at around 12.30am on Monday February 20.

Fire crews from Hindley, Wigan and Leigh, plus a boat crew from Eccles battled for several hours to douse the blaze but there is nothing that can be salvaged.

Firefighters were at the scene of the barge fire for several hours
Hindley watch manager Keiran Reid said that a petrol can was found nearby, items from the boat, such as a teapot, had been thrown onto the towpath and there were also reports of people messing around nearby earlier that night, leading him to suspect that the fire was suspicious.

He added: “The boat was completely engulfed in flames when we got there. It may have been going for some time before anyone spotted it.

"It looks like it was somebody’s home that has been destroyed, but at the moment we’ve no idea whose it is because any identifying names and such like were burnt off by the fire.

"When you factor in the petrol can, the items from the boat thrown out and the reports of people seen messing about near the boat earlier, it looks to me like someone broke in, ransacked the place and then deliberately set it on fire.

"Our fire investigation team will be down at the scene today and the police are also looking into the circumstances.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.