Wigan care home resident 'screamed at' by staff

Two members of staff at a Wigan care home have been suspended after allegedly filming themselves screaming abuse at an elderly resident.

An investigation was immediately launched by bosses at Eliot Gardens in Worsley Mesnes after learning of the distressing film which was shared on a WhatsApp group.

The accusations come just weeks after the home – which cares for elderly people and those with additional needs – received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A whistleblower who contacted the Wigan Observer said the carers had filmed themselves shouting abuse at a female resident after shutting her into a small office.

The former employee said: “They were shouting right in her face. One was being extremely nasty to her while the other, who was videoing, was laughing.”

Alia Mumtaz, Regional Manager at Community Integrated Care, said: "As soon as we became aware of the alleged incidents, we took immediate action, suspending the staff members involved, pending investigation.

"We take the matters very seriously and are fully supporting all ongoing investigations into this issue. Of course, the people we support remain our utmost priority and any lessons learnt will be acted upon accordingly.

"Eliot Gardens continues to offer the highest standards of care and support, as evidenced in our latest CQC rating of ‘Outstanding’ and with two colleagues recently winning accolades at the 2018 Care Awards."