Louise Winstanley is drawing on her own experiences too, having been caring for her 82-year-old father who has multiple mental health and physical issues, and also her late mother in the past, so she knows firsthand the challenges that families face.

She has worked with children and families for many years via schools, Wigan Council’s Leisure For All service and Outreach Play Teams.

Her new book, Merlin's Magical Journey: The Rose Garden, is inspired by her own struggles and challenges.

Louise Winstanley with Merlin's Magical Journey

It is a story about a unicorn named Merlin who helps to empower and reassure children to explore their fears with confidence.

Louise hopes that the book will help children learn how to deal with their emotions in a healthy way, and that it will provide families with a resource for coping with difficult emotions.

She said: "I know that many children struggle with anxiety and fear. I wanted to create a story that would help them feel safe and supported whilst also sharing interactive mindful practices to help children build resilience, confidence and a sense of ease with a lasting impact throughout their lifetime.

Merlin's Magical Journey: The Rose Garden, by Louise Winstanley

“I know what it’s like to care for a loved one with complex needs.

“I also know what it’s like to struggle with my own emotions, in particular fear. I want to use my experience to help other families find peace and happiness.

"It’s been a vision for five years and has taken me over one year to publish.

"My caring role has taken priority but that has been a huge part of my journey. Juggling life and being a carer has tested my own ability to calm my emotions but I feel so proud of my achievement, I hope to inspire children to see their potential too.

Merlin’s Magical Journey: The Rose Garden is now available on Amazon