Wigan carer empowers children with new and entertaining mindful book

Wigan carer has launched a new mindful children's book to help families navigate emotions, build emotional resilience, and embrace moments of joy.
By Louise WinstanleyContributor
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 03:45 BST- 2 min read

Louise Winstanley is drawing on her own experiences too, having been caring for her 82-year-old father who has multiple mental health and physical issues, and also her late mother in the past, so she knows firsthand the challenges that families face.

She has worked with children and families for many years via schools, Wigan Council’s Leisure For All service and Outreach Play Teams.

Her new book, Merlin's Magical Journey: The Rose Garden, is inspired by her own struggles and challenges.

Louise Winstanley with Merlin's Magical JourneyLouise Winstanley with Merlin's Magical Journey
Louise Winstanley with Merlin's Magical Journey
It is a story about a unicorn named Merlin who helps to empower and reassure children to explore their fears with confidence.

Louise hopes that the book will help children learn how to deal with their emotions in a healthy way, and that it will provide families with a resource for coping with difficult emotions.

She said: "I know that many children struggle with anxiety and fear. I wanted to create a story that would help them feel safe and supported whilst also sharing interactive mindful practices to help children build resilience, confidence and a sense of ease with a lasting impact throughout their lifetime.

Merlin's Magical Journey: The Rose Garden, by Louise WinstanleyMerlin's Magical Journey: The Rose Garden, by Louise Winstanley
Merlin's Magical Journey: The Rose Garden, by Louise Winstanley
“I know what it’s like to care for a loved one with complex needs.

“I also know what it’s like to struggle with my own emotions, in particular fear. I want to use my experience to help other families find peace and happiness.

"It’s been a vision for five years and has taken me over one year to publish.

"My caring role has taken priority but that has been a huge part of my journey. Juggling life and being a carer has tested my own ability to calm my emotions but I feel so proud of my achievement, I hope to inspire children to see their potential too.

Merlin’s Magical Journey: The Rose Garden is now available on Amazon

It is described as “a mindful story aimed at children aged four to eight years old who are a little more sensitive and fearful of change and life experiences, they may struggle to understand and express their feelings in a way that communicates their needs.”

