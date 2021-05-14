Wigan carers are invited to a special event to honour their efforts

Staff, carers and volunteers from the centre

Staff at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre are organising a day-long event to recognise their efforts and highlight the support available as part of Carers Week.

Rather than hold a series of events throughout the week as usual, they have decided to bring everything together under one roof on a single day.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 9 at Holiday Inn Express in Leigh as part of Carers’ Week.

Dionne Carroll, training and support officer at the carers centre, said: “I think carers have had quite a tough past 12 months, with probably not much in the way of recognition. It is a way of us celebrating that and giving something back to them.

“We can showcase what we do better as well. If they see our sessions and see what we are offering at the carers centre or elsewhere in the borough, they might have a better idea of what we do.”

Carers are invited to go along to take part in a range of activities, including yoga, tai chi, pilates, bike rides, walks, self-defence, mindfulness, special effects make-up, a HIIT exercise session, a dementia talk and even Lego sessions.

Some of the sessions will be run by carers, including reiki with people who have been studying with the centre, a card-making workshop and a dance display.

There will also be a marketplace where people can get information about the carers centre in Hindley and a wide range of other organisations offering support in the borough, with health workers, legal representatives, mental health workers and staff from Citizens Advice among those on hand.

The busy day of events will run from 9am until the evening, allowing younger carers to attend after school, following the centre’s merger with Wigan and Leigh Young Carers.

It is hoped the day will recognise the efforts of unpaid carers of all ages across the borough, who care for relatives, friends and other people in a variety of circumstances.

More than 12,000 carers have now registered at the centre, which provides a range of support, including welfare advice, befriending, coffee morning, walks and training.

Free tickets for the activities are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk or by calling the carers centre on 01942 705959.