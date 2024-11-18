Wigan charity wins 'Outstanding Contribution' award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brick, a Wigan-based charity dedicated to tackling poverty and supporting individuals facing homelessness and financial hardship, has been awarded the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Improvements in the Supply Chain’ award.

This award, presented at the prestigious IoSCM Annual Awards in the Sustain Chain category, recognises The Brick’s innovative efforts to create a sustainable supply chain that benefits both people in need and the environment.

Through its Multibank initiative, The Brick collects surplus household items from major companies—including bedding, clothing, cleaning supplies, and toiletries—that would otherwise be discarded. The collected goods are then redistributed to families in need through a wide network of partner organisations, including schools, health centres, food banks, and other charities.

Supported by major brands such as Amazon, Poundland, and Online Home Shop, The Brick’s Multibank helps reduce waste while providing essential resources to families struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed her gratitude for the recognition: “It was an honour to be shortlisted for the award, and an absolute privilege to accept the award on behalf of The Brick. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in our work to innovate in response to the cost-of-living crisis by providing an anti-waste and anti-poverty solution to help thousands of families."

Keely added: "The awards night was an inspirational opportunity to celebrate these achievements and recognise our commitment to serving the most vulnerable communities.”

The Brick’s win highlights the charity’s commitment to fostering sustainable solutions to poverty while reducing waste, demonstrating how social initiatives can create positive environmental impact.

The charity’s work is more than just a solution to immediate needs, it’s a foundation for families to build a brighter, more stable future.

For more information about The Brick’s initiatives or to find out how to support their work, please visit https://www.thebrick.org.uk/ or contact [email protected]

