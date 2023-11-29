Wigan football coach Peter Sturgess, who retired from the FA in March this year, is to be recognised in an awards ceremony in December by UK Coaching for his commitment to football and the development of younger players.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter moved to Wigan in 2002 and set up Skillwise Sports which is still delivering sports and football coaching to children in the borough 21 years on.

A colleague at the FA aptly encapsulates Sturgess's influence, stating: “Pete’s legacy and his role in developing football in England can never be quantified and will never be forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lifetime Achievement Award, an integral part of the UK Coaching Awards, stands as a tribute to coaches who consistently exceed expectations in positively shaping the experiences of individuals involved in sport and physical activity. These exceptional coaches offer integral support to their participants, addressing both physical and mental aspects, across various levels from grassroots to elite competitions.

Former FA football coach Peter Sturgess is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's UK Coaching Awards

Sturgess worked at the FA as Technical Lead for the 5–11s age group (Foundation Phase), and today continues to influence the technical and tactical proficiency of the next generation as a FIFA Futsal Instructor. His dedication to supporting young players, and his child-centred approach to coaching, positioned him as a key contributor to England Football's DNA during the tenure of then Technical Director Dan Ashworth.

This DNA, focused on player development, emerged as a central aspect in the FA's reformation of the approach to major tournaments and broader talent identification. Today, it stands as the cornerstone of the success enjoyed by internationally acclaimed teams.

Peter himself reflects on his extensive work as a children’s coach with the FA, describing it as "the perfect platform, where I knew I couldn’t let the children down."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his award win, Peter said: “To be recognised in this way is such an honour. My family and friends will be so proud of what we have achieved together, as I couldn’t have committed myself in the way I have without their unwavering support and understanding.

"Throughout my coaching career I have been motivated and driven to improve the coaching of children and young people at the start of our pathway, and to try and influence the opportunities available to them because of the enormous benefits it brings.

“Working with a younger age group for many coaches is seen as a starting point from which to step into 'proper coaching' with older players or adults. For me, working alongside children and young people was always the end point – I just had to get better at it because it was the most important job I could ever do.

“Whether they went on to play professionally or not, my role was to ensure that the children I coached fell in love with sport, playing football and being active because of the incredibly safe and supportive environment that surrounded them.

“There can be no greater reward than to influence the lives of our young children in this way, but to achieve this we need committed and dedicated people at each point in the young person's journey through sport.

"The most important thing to me as a coach is showing how, by creating the right environment, we can work alongside children to realise their true potential (wherever this takes them).

"It is a recognition of them as children who just happen to have chosen to try football, so developing them as people must come first.

The personal qualities of kindness, empathy, patience and understanding alongside all the ‘football stuff’ is the magic that makes everything work better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Coaching’s CEO Mark Gannon praised Peter and each of the exceptional finalists – with the winners to be revealed at the ceremony on 5th December – reflecting on the huge variety of coaching talent for this year’s awards:

“I would like to extend a huge congratulations to Peter on his fantastic work over many years as an outstanding coach.

“His impact has been clear. In encouraging players and colleagues to challenge themselves, supporting great experiences for children and young people, he has contributed hugely to the concept of holistic coaching at the Football Association.

“One of our key priorities in being there for every coach is supporting them to give children and young people amazing first experiences in sport and physical activity. Coaching is very much a formative experience for young people, and it’s down to the incredible dedication of Peter and others like him that children will want to stay active.

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating together at our UK Coaching Awards ceremony, bringing together the coaches that are going above and beyond to deliver outstanding experiences and make a real difference in their community.”