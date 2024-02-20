Wigan company receives top award at energy efficiency awards
Rothwell Plumbing Services (RPS), of Goose Green, won the Renewable Heat Installer and Contractor of the Year award.
There were 12 categories up for grabs at the awards ceremony at the Last Drop Village Hotel & Spa, Bolton on March 15th, attended by individuals and companies throughout the North-West of England that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.
Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”
Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”
Further information on the awards is available at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk