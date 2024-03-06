Wigan Council introduces new central directory for the borough's services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'Our Town Directory' is a new online directory set up by Wigan Council as an organised way to see all services and things to do in the borough.

It was created as a way to bring together local support for all services in the community, having all information in one place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are living, visiting or working in Wigan you can use the website to see all the categories which are: Health and Wellbeing, Young People, Families, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and Community.

There is also an option to look for 'things to do' on the same day, the following week or any day of your choosing.