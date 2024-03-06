Wigan Council introduces new central directory for the borough's services
'Our Town Directory' is a new online directory set up by Wigan Council as an organised way to see all services and things to do in the borough.
It was created as a way to bring together local support for all services in the community, having all information in one place.
Whether you are living, visiting or working in Wigan you can use the website to see all the categories which are: Health and Wellbeing, Young People, Families, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and Community.
There is also an option to look for 'things to do' on the same day, the following week or any day of your choosing.
To see how to add a listing of your own, go to the 'Our Town Directory' website.