Wigan dad reveals how he'll spend £75k lotto win, and it might surprise you

A Wigan dad who scooped £75k on the Irish lotto has revealed how he'll spend the huge sum.

David Hesketh, from Hindley Green, won the cash after placing a £1 wager on the Irish Lotto Betfred.

And while most big lottery winners would immediately start thinking about how they are going to splash the cash on once-in-a-lifetime luxury holidays, buying posh new homes or even top of the range cars, David had much more practical plans for the money.

The 58-year-old father of two from Wigan has a very different way of celebrating his new found wealth.

Instead of looking forward to enjoying himself, the 58-year-old dad-of-two is spending the £75,000 on making sure the arrangements are in place for when he meets his maker!

For within 48 hours of hitting the jackpot, David had made an appointment to see his local undertakers.

He said: “I think it’s important that your arrangements are in place so my family don’t have any mither when I die…and I’m sorting out my will while I’m at it because that is costly too. It’s great that I’m now in a position to do these things. It is a great weight off my mind. I have already got the details and there are different prices for your funeral.I have chosen the mid-range one for £3,500 although you can pay £4,000.”

David, who works as a mini bus driver daily ferrying autistic children from the Leigh area to Rowan Tree School in Atherton, stresses as Lancashire folk say he’s in fine fettle!

“I would not say I’m fit as a fiddle but don’t suffer from anything in particular. I would say I’m averagely healthy.”

David picked three numbers 27, 42 and 35 in the Irish Lotto Betfred bonus ball game at the bookie’s where he’s a regular near his home at Market Street - and they were all drawn.

He went on: “The numbers just jumped out at me when I was at Betfreds. I didn’t feel lucky or anything like that but thought for just £1 I would go on numbers I had never used before.

“I celebrated by playing pool like I usually do and had a drink with the lads. I have given £10,000 to my daughter and she’s using it to buy new windows and doors at her house – and £10,000 for my son who needs it for a down payment on a house.

“What am I going to do with the rest? Well I live in a council flat so don’t need or want to move and as for holidays well I’m not one for sunbathing. I like the shade to be honest. There is no country in particular that I’d like to visit.

“I only have to drive a mile or so to work so don’t need a new car although a small greener one so you pay less is something I am considering.”

After winning £75,000 on the Betfred Bonus Ball Lotto, David was entitled to go for a one off chance to be a millionaire…by picking the correct bonus ball in the Irish Lotto main draw on Saturday.

David, a taxi driver for 20 years before qualifying as a mini-bus driver, said: “I went for number 17 and it was number 37. I’d have been happy to be a millionaire of course but I suppose still not known how to spend it!”

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “If he had emptied my pockets of a cool million rather than a very tidy £75,000 he could have booked Westminster Abbey for his funeral. David’s obviously a fine northern character who is putting his family first. Next time I’m in Wigan we’ll meet up and share a pie … or even push the boat and get one each!”