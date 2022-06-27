Wigan driver's injuries after devastating early hours crash are not life-threatening

A young motorist whose car was involved in a terrifying and devastating early hours crash in Wigan has not suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries, police say.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:58 am

And they have also revealed that his passenger – also a man in his 20s – was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and has since been released on bail.

Read More

Read More
Main Wigan road closed after blaze breaks out in garage

The mangled wreckage of the black car ended up on its side after taking out a parked car, garden wall and telegraph pole while also causing damage to a house after careering out of control on Springfield Road, Springfield, at around 4am on the morning of Sunday June 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The car wreck after the crash on Springfield Road

Both occupants managed to scramble free from the remains of the vehicle without the help of emergency services personnel.

The road was closed for several hours while police assessed the scene and the mess was cleaned up.

Officers said that no other vehicle appeared to have been involved in the incident.