The incident occurred at 2.30am on Saturday when Atherton fire crews were called to a house on Upper George Street in Tyldesley.
It led to concerns of a possible gas leak due to a meter being located underneath blazing rubble
The fire started with rubbish towards the rear of the terraced property, which was undergoing rennovation works, which then spread to the rest of the house.
There was significant damage but no-one was hurt.
A spokesman for Atherton fire station said: “We got the call at 2.34am to a house fire on Upper George Street. We had to check on the safety of neighbours due to a suspected gas leak. The incident was resolved in approximately three hours and three pumps were used before we could make it safe for residents. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.”