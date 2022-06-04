The incident occurred at 2.30am on Saturday when Atherton fire crews were called to a house on Upper George Street in Tyldesley.

It led to concerns of a possible gas leak due to a meter being located underneath blazing rubble

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze at a garage in Doncaster

The fire started with rubbish towards the rear of the terraced property, which was undergoing rennovation works, which then spread to the rest of the house.

There was significant damage but no-one was hurt.