Wigan escapes high winds relatively unscathed although a felled tree does block a main road

But traffic, including an ambulance, was brought to a standstill when a large tree was blown over on Almond Brook Road, Standish, at around 10.30pm on Thursday January 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We had a lot of reports coming in after 10.34pm from traffic stuck on Almond Brook Road as it is a main road and leading to the M6 junction.

Traffic disrupted by the felled tree on Almond Brook Road, Standish

"An ambulance was among those who rang in and there were several motorists saying that they were putting their hazard warning lights on because vehicles were coming round the bend and then having to slam on. Thankfully no-one was hurt and officers eventually left the scene.”

Vehicles were able to use Arbour Lane and Aspinall Road as a detour while council staff removed the tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh’s fire stations said they had been bracing themselves for structural damage but were happy to report that they weren’t called out to any incidents of that kind.