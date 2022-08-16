News you can trust since 1853
Wigan fire crews called during funeral at crematorium

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a furnace at Wigan Crematorium as a funeral was taking place.

By Holly Pritchard
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:57 pm

They rushed to the centre in Lower Ince at around noon on Tuesday after getting a call for assistance.

The incident lasted around 30 minutes as three crews – two from Wigan and one from Atherton – contained the fire and offered safety advice.

Small fire at Wigan crematorium, crews were in attendance.

The flames eventually died down and were monitored throughout.

It was caused by a malfunctioning furnace at the crematorium.

Fire crews at wigan Crematorium.
