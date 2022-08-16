Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They rushed to the centre in Lower Ince at around noon on Tuesday after getting a call for assistance.

The incident lasted around 30 minutes as three crews – two from Wigan and one from Atherton – contained the fire and offered safety advice.

Small fire at Wigan crematorium, crews were in attendance.

The flames eventually died down and were monitored throughout.

It was caused by a malfunctioning furnace at the crematorium.