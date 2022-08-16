Wigan fire crews called during funeral at crematorium
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a furnace at Wigan Crematorium as a funeral was taking place.
By Holly Pritchard
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:57 pm
They rushed to the centre in Lower Ince at around noon on Tuesday after getting a call for assistance.
The incident lasted around 30 minutes as three crews – two from Wigan and one from Atherton – contained the fire and offered safety advice.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Pride 2022: 19 pictures as rainbows fill the streets and equality and diversity is celebrated
-
2
Man left with life-changing injuries after being hit by truck on busy Wigan high street
-
3
Keepmoat Homes granted planning permission for new Wigan housing development
-
4
Helicopter chases loose dogs after vicious attack on Wigan man
-
5
Wigan borough house evacuated after car smashes into front of it
The flames eventually died down and were monitored throughout.
It was caused by a malfunctioning furnace at the crematorium.