Wigan fire crews ventilate supermarket after blaze
Fire crews from Hindley, Atherton and Bolton spent two hours ventilating a smoke-logged supermarket after a blaze broke out.
It is suspected that a bin next to Sainsbury’s on Cricketers Way, Westhoughton, caught or was set on fire at around 3.30am on Saturday October 22.
When the engines arrived flames were reaching up the side of the premises although they were relatively easy to extinguish.
However a lot of smoke had got into the building and a Hindley crew spokesman crew said it took two hours to extract.