Wigan firefighters free passenger from car after collision

Crews from Wigan and Leigh fire stations were called to Marus Bridge junction shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, June 1.

Police were already in attendance when the fire engines arrived at the scene of the incident, which involved two cars, both of which had two occupants.

Paramedics advised the fire crew that one of the passengers was suffering neck and spinal injuries, and that it would be safer to cut her free from the car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called into action following a road traffic collision

The crews spent around one hour at the scene, using cutting gear to free the passenger.

The injured were taken to hospital by paramedics, while the occupants of the other car travelled to hospital by themselves to be treated for injuries which were described as superficial by the fire service.