Wigan firefighters help man stuck on roof of house in early hours
Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who got stuck on the roof of a house in the middle of the night.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:05 am
The 21-year-old man was leaving the home of an acquaintance on Hornby Street in Swinley at around 1am on Thursday and decided to exit through an attic window, rather than using the front door.
But he found himself unable to get down from the roof of the two-storey semi-detached property.
Firefighters were called and a crew from Wigan used a ladder to help him down.