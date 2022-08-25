News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan firefighters help man stuck on roof of house in early hours

Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who got stuck on the roof of a house in the middle of the night.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:05 am

The 21-year-old man was leaving the home of an acquaintance on Hornby Street in Swinley at around 1am on Thursday and decided to exit through an attic window, rather than using the front door.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man accused of using coercive behaviour towards partner for four years

But he found himself unable to get down from the roof of the two-storey semi-detached property.

The man was stuck on a roof on Hornby Street, Swinley

Most Popular

Firefighters were called and a crew from Wigan used a ladder to help him down.

Wigan