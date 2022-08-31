News you can trust since 1853
Wigan firefighters tackle blaze in row of garages

Firefighters were called when a row of garages was deliberately set alight.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:49 pm

Crews from Atherton and Hindley fire stations went to tackle the blaze on Braeburn Court in Leigh at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

One garage and its contents were destroyed, but firefighters managed to prevent the flames spreading to two adjoining garages.

They spent around an hour dealing with the incident.

Police have been informed about the fire, along with Wigan Council due to the roofs of the garages containing asbestos.