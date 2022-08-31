Wigan firefighters tackle blaze in row of garages

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Atherton and Hindley fire stations went to tackle the blaze on Braeburn Court in Leigh at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

One garage and its contents were destroyed, but firefighters managed to prevent the flames spreading to two adjoining garages.

Garages on Braeburn Court

They spent around an hour dealing with the incident.