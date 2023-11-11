News you can trust since 1853
Wigan firefighters tackle shipping container blaze

An old shipping container and its contents were destroyed by a blaze.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Nov 2023, 08:34 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 08:35 GMT
Wigan fire crews suspect that the structure, on wasteland at the corner of Glassbrook Street and Gidlow Lane, may at one time have been used as football changing rooms.

But when they arrived to reports of a fire on 9.20pm on Friday November 10, its contents were timber and cabling, and crew manager Bryan Stewart said that by the time the blaze was out, they were “burnt to a crisp.”

By the time the flames were put out, firefighters said that the container's interior was "burnt to a crisp"
He said: “At first we were told it was a fire in the open and then it was upgraded because the fire was actually coming from some sort of ‘outbuilding’ and so two pumps were sent instead.

"It may have been changing rooms at some time in the past but it looked derelict and overgrown.”

The fire is thought to have been started deliberately.