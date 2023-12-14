Wigan-based Kingdom Security, part of Kingdom Group, has been feted at the industry’s prestigious Security and Fire Excellence Awards.

Kingdom took home the Security Guarding Company of the Year – Over £30m Annual Turnover prize and the attending team were presented with the trophy by comedian Rob Beckett, who hosted the evening’s events.

There are a total of 33 companies in the security industry with sales of over £30m, so there was stiff competition for the top title.

Kingdom Security celebrates its award with comedian Rob Beckett (left)

There were further celebrations on the night too, as Kingdom Security were awarded silver in the Security Training Initiative of the Year Award with their Pathway to Knowledge programme.

Other nominations for Kingdom included the Security and Fire ESG Environment, Social and Governance Initiative of the Year Award - an award Kingdom won in 2022 - and the Best Company to Work for Award.

Personal nominations for Kingdom colleagues saw Jamie Graham up for the Security Manager of the Year Award and Karen Kelly-Williams up for the Inspiration in HR Award.

The ceremony was hosted at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House, London. A tough nomination process involved answering a series of questions supported by customer and colleague testimonials followed by a stringent selection process for the finalists.

Kingdom Group is one of the UK’s largest, independent, and privately-owned companies. Its annual turnover is more than £250m and it employs more than 9,000 colleagues across the country.

Terry Barton, CEO at Kingdom Group, and who attended the event, said: “Christmas has come early at Kingdom!

"We have been on a bit of a winning streak lately with awards recognising our commitment to safety and to customer service and the Security Guarding Company of the Year award rounds off another momentous year for us. Security Guarding Company of the Year is known to be one of the highest industry awards in the UK security industry so we are thrilled that our industry-leading service, care, and expertise has been recognised by our peers.