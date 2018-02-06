Wigan fitness model to star in TV's Survival Of The Fittest

A fitness model from Wigan has been named as one of the contestants in a new reality TV show.

Jenny West will take part in ITV’s new programme Survival Of The Fittest, which starts on Sunday.

The 31-year-old will be among a group of single men and women living together under the searing sun and taking part in the battle of the sexes in a bid to win a big cash prize.

A team of men and a team of women will take part in a series of physical and mental challenges to determine which sex has the upper hand, while romantic dates will test their loyalties.

Viewers will be able to vote for who stays in the competition, who goes home and which sex ultimately comes out on top.

Jenny and her sister Lucy are known as the West Twins and work in social media to promote fitness and mental well-being.

They have 284,000 followers on their joint Instagram account, as well as 55,000 each on their own accounts, and she says they always get recognised when they take part in fitness shows.