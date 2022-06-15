Carelessly discarded smoking materials have been named the likely cause of the blaze at the building off Baucher Road, Worsley Mesnes, on the morning of Monday June 13.

A crew from Wigan fire station was called to the line of car garages at around 11.10am after smoke was seen pouring from the front door.

WIgan firefighters tackle the blaze on Baucher Road. Picture by Sam Hines

Inside was drug paraphernalia, a settee and a mattress and it was one of these pieces of furniture which initially caught light.

Of any occupants there was no sign and no-one came to any harm.

There were no vehicles in the adjoining units which might have been damaged and the fire was contained within the garage where it started.

Watch manager Shaun Aspey said that a hose reel was used to douse the flames and the incident was quickly dealt with.