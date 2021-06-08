Wigan girl, 14, reported missing has been found 'safe and well'
Detectives had launched a public appeal to find Isla Monks from Orrell
A 14-year-old Wigan girl who went missing has been found 'safe and well'.
Police first issued an appeal for help to find Isla Monks, from Orrell, on Monday (June 7).
Officers said she was believed to be wearing a black Nike top and black shorts.
Isla's picture was widely shared on social media.
But GMP Wigan West thankfully posted this morning: "The 14 year old missing from Orrell we posted about yesterday has been found safe and well.
"Thank you all who shared and contributed!"
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...