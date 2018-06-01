Wigan gran turns life around by shedding 100lbs

Wigan grandmother Christine Morton is half the woman she used to be. Well, almost.

The 63-year-old from Winstanley has lost more than 100lb, and owes her remarkable transformation to one thing, her fear that she would die before her grandchildren would have a chance to remember her.

Christine before her amazing weight loss

Now weighing 11st 7lb thanks to her transformation with Weight Watchers, Christine is thrilled to be celebrating a happier and healthier life.

She explained: “I joined Weight Watchers because I was very overweight. I was getting old and worried about the excess weight causing health problems.

“My daughter suffers with a health condition and I wanted to be fit to help her as much as I can with her three children, and to see my five grandchildren grow up.

“When I joined in April 2017, my youngest grandchild was a few months old and I did not want to die before she could remember me.”

Christine owes her weight loss success to her group which meets at St Luke’s church hall in Orrell, which taught her to follow simple eating plans while still living a normal life and attending social events as usual.

Now more than 12 months into her transformation, Christine has shrunk from a size 22 to a size 12, and says she feels “amazing” in her new clothes.

More importantly however, she now has the energy to keep up with the little ones.

She said: “My health is so much better. I can run upstairs and my blood pressure and asthma are so much more under control.”

Weight Watchers coach Sandra Hayles lavished praise on Christine after her amazing efforts earned her a Gold membership award.

She said: “I am so proud of Christine to have reached gold.

“It’s great to see her look so happy when she sees her goal weight on the scales.

“As Christine was losing her weight, she became part of my team and always helps any new member feel welcome and supported at our group.”

