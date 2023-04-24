News you can trust since 1853
Wigan great-grandma's wish to ride a Harley-Davidson on her 90th birthday comes true

A motorbike-loving Wigan great-grandmother once joked that she would love to ride a Harley-Davidson on her 90th birthday.

By Kirsty HarveyContributor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Well Barbara Morris’s dream came true when her son Martin, with support from The Widows Sons North West Chapter, took the idea and ran with it.

And so it was that a motorcade of 14 bikes, with Barbara riding pillion on a Harley, set off from Ambleside Bank Care Home in Lower Ince where she now lives, making its way through Wigan, up to Shevington and through to the White Lion in Wrightington for a celebratory meal.

Barabara Morris and The North West Chapter of the Widows Sons celebrating her 90th birthdayBarabara Morris and The North West Chapter of the Widows Sons celebrating her 90th birthday
On arrival, Barbara said she felt “the years melt away” as the wind blew across her face.

She has lived in Wigan for over 50 years and for much of that time with her late husband Peter.

In 2022 she moved into Ambleside Bank due to declining health and mobility.

But it was as her 90th approached that she joshed with Martin that she’d love to get back on a bike, specifically a Harley-Davidson.Barbara got her bike licence in the 1950s and has always had a love of motorbikes which has been passed down to her sons and grandsons.

Barbara giving the Motorcade the thumbs-upBarbara giving the Motorcade the thumbs-up
The Motorbike association, North West Chapter of the Widows Sons are all Freemasons with a love of motorbikes and they regularly meet raise money for charity.

When they heard about Barbara’s birthday wish they rallied together to make it happen.

A bit chilly on arrival at the White Lion A bit chilly on arrival at the White Lion
Barbara's 90th birthday celebrations surrounded by family and newly made biker friendsBarbara's 90th birthday celebrations surrounded by family and newly made biker friends
