Wigan hit-and-run victim cut from car wreck

Two BMWs, one grey and one black, were in collision on Atherleigh Way at Leigh between the junctions with Kirkhall Lane and Lovers' Lane at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

The occupants of the grey vehicle fled the scene, but the driver of the black one was trapped in the black one and had suffered neck and back injuries.

A fire crew from Hindley spent 30 minutes removing the roof of vehicle and carefully extricating the victim, who was conscious and breathing, and putting him on a spine board to prevent further injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atherleigh Way at its junction with Kirkhall Lane

He was then taken to the Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.

Hindley watch manager Mick Callan said: "It was difficult to tell from the way the vehicles were what had excatly happened and I don't think there were any witnesses.

"Both cars were still on their wheels but were very badly damaged.

"Because the man was suffering neck and spine injuries we had to be very careful about removing him from the vehicle and so used cutting gear to take the roof off."

Police are investigating the crash and say that no arrests have so far been made.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.