Wigan hit-and-run victim cut from her wrecked car

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

Firefighters say that it was fortunate that the motorist, who was in her early 20s, was not seriously injured in the collision between her Audi and a Kia Sportage on the section of Liverpool Road over the motorway at Ashton.

The occupants of the Kia had already fled the scene by the time firefighters from Wigan had arrived at the scene at 9pm on Tuesday.

Crew spokesman Howard Denton said: "The lady was trapped in the vehicle and we had to use spreading gear to force open the passenger side of the Audi in order to extricate her.

"She didn't appear to have been badly injured and was taken to hospital more as a precautionary measure than anything else. In that respect she was lucky."

Anyone with information about the crash and the occupants of the Kia are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.