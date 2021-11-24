Wigan home wrecked by smoke after unattended battery on charge explodes

The lithium pack for a wheelchair had been left unattended for two hours while the occupants of the address in Kirkwood Close, Aspull, were out.

When the father of two came home at about 3.50pm on Wednesday (November 24) he walked in to a house full of thick smoke.

Two firefighters from Wigan station wore breathing apparatus to ventilate the home, the blaze itself having burnt itself out on the kitchen work surface.

Watch manager Shaun Aspey said that there were thick carbon deposits in every room and the house would be very difficult to clean up.

The crew also had to cut off the home's electricity supply for safety reasons and an electrician would have to be called out to reinstate the supply after running checks.

Watch manager Aspey said: "Sadly this is a cautionary tale not to leave batteries charging while you are out of the house.

"The lithium pack exploded at some point while the gentleman was out and the smoke got everywhere.

"It may be inconvenient not to leave something on charge while unattended but, unfortunately, the consequences of doing so can be far worse."