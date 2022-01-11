Wigan horror crash: Pair escape uninjured after car flips over

A grey BMW car ended up on its roof in nearby woodland following the late night incident on Hall Lane, Aspull, on Monday January 10.

Saplings were uprooted as the high performance car careered out of control and flipped over.

Thankfully, though, neither of the vehicle's occupants sustained injury.

The occupants of the car managed to scramble free from the wreckage

The crash caused a branch from a tree to fall into the road and this was then struck by a Citroen. Again no injuries were caused.

GMP Atherton, Leigh and Hindley posted photographs of the incident's 1am aftermath saying: "A very lucky driver and passenger walked away from this.

"The weather is poor this evening and roads are damp, so please drive to the conditions!"

The wrecked BMW back on its wheels

The collision happened at about 11.30pm and the council was notified due to damage to a tree.

A spokewoman for Greater Manchester Police said that one of the drivers has since been reported for driving without due care and attention.

