Doctor Sanjay Arya had last week issued a plea for anyone poorly to seek alternatives to A&E with minor issues, such as contacting GPs or 111.

Today, Dr Muhammad Saleem Nasir, A&E Consultant & Clinical Director, has spoken about the current high demand for services at the hospital.

In a video message, he said: "We are currently experiencing a high demand on our emergency services, with some patients attending the A&E department with minor issues, which could be dealt with at one of our other great NHS services across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Both myself and my wonderful colleagues in A&E are here to treat the patients with serious incidents and life threatening emergencies - those who need our urgent care the most.

"We are doing everything we can to care for those unwell people to make sure they get the help they need, as soon as they need it and as safely as possible. But we do need your help. Please help us care for them in the time of their need, by choosing the right NHS service.

"If you're unsure, think 111 first. They will help you get to the right care and even book you into our Emergency Department or to see a GP if necessary."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.