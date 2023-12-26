Wigan hospital staff collect phones, clothes and toiletries for domestic abuse patients prior to discharge
Items have been collected by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) discharge team, including toiletries, clothing, sanitary products and 30 mobiless, for donation to the trust’s Health Independent Domestic and Sexual Violence Adviser (HIDSVA) and Safeguarding Service, whose stafff will make sure they reach those in need.
Kate Davenport, directorate manager for discharge and therapy, said: “I usually buy every member of my team a Christmas present, but wanted to do something different this year.
"I asked them if they would be happy with me putting the money towards some donations instead, to help those fleeing domestic abuse or who’ve attended due to other emergency situations, which they all thought was a wonderful idea.
“I spoke with WWL’s HIDSVA, who told me many patients leaving our hospital are in desperate need of mobile phones, as they have often attended the Emergency Department without any possessions. When they are discharged, they can be left without any means of communicating or contacting anyone for support.”
Kate reached out to Leyland-based company Genius Roofing Solutions who kindly donated 30 mobile phones, while Hey Girl donated a supply of sanitary products, and Nisbets Hotel and Catering Supplies in Manchester supplied toiletries at a discounted rate.
The products and mobile phones have all now been bagged up and given to the HIDVSA’s and Safeguarding Service, ready to be donated to patients who need them.
The service receive around 400 notifications a month for advice to ensure service users are safe and supported on discharge and within the community, with up to 30 per cent of cases relating to domestic abuse every month.
Kate said: “WWL’s HIDSVA and the Safeguarding Team at the hospital are the kindest and most compassionate women I know.
"They are the reason we’ve called them Bridging Bags; something to help you get to the other side.
“If our actions can show just one person that their safety and happiness matter, that they deserve to leave hospital feeling just a little bit more hopeful and a little bit more important, then why would we do anything else with our time?