Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in partnership with Johnson and Johnson Medtech, have announced that their Therapy Recruitment campaign has been shortlisted for a Staffing Solution of the Year Award at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Partnership Awards.

The project uses innovative ways of recruiting much-needed therapists and has been supported by a number of individuals including teams in Recruitment, Communications, Transformation and the Therapy Team at WWL’s Wrightington site.

Using digital tools, such as videos to be used on social media and at conferences and recruitment fairs, to showcase how WWL is a fantastic place to work, the project it is the first of its kind. It is hoped that the framework of the project can now go on to be utilised in the same way across departments and divisions to aid further successful recruitment campaigns.

A WWL therapist at work

Recognising an outstanding dedication to improving healthcare and effective collaboration with the NHS, 228 entries have been received for this year’s Partnership Awards, with 188 projects and individuals meriting inclusion on the final shortlist, the high volume - and exceptional quality – of applications once again mirrors the impressive levels of innovation and care continually being developed across the UK’s healthcare system.

Hazel Hendriksen, director of operations, specialist services division at WWL, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated for an HSJ Award in the Staffing Solution of the Year category alongside our partners, Johnson & Johnson. This project showcases how our partnership has allowed us to develop a hugely successful recruitment campaign that will be able to be replicated to recruit the NHS staff of the future. We can’t wait for the big night!”

Chris Lockyer, services and solutions manager from Johnson and Johnson Medtech, added: “This really is such exciting news. Being shortlisted for Staffing Solution of the Year in the HSJ Partnership Awards 2024 shows a stamp of approval for the work that we strive to deliver and is recognition for all the hard work of both our team and our healthcare partners.”

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan, adds: “The calibre of entries left our panel of expert judges with some tough decisions to deliberate over. However, it’s always important to remember that the HSJ Partnership Awards are not just a celebration of success stories, but also a platform to shape the future collaboration within the NHS. We can’t wait to welcome our finalists to the awards ceremony in March and to recognise and applaud such impressive achievements across the sector.”