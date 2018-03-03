Wigan house fire caught 'just in time'

Firefighters who tackled a kitchen blaze at a Wigan home have said that it was caught "just in time".

Crews from Wigan and Hindley attended a property in Perch Street, Whelley, at around 1.45pm after the owner reported black smoke pouring from her home.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves said that fire had not become "fully involved" by the time the teams arrived, but if it had been 10 or 15 minutes later it would have been a lot harder to tackle.

"It has caused significant damage to the kitchen", he said. "The property was empty at the time. I understand the owner returned back to her house and found black smoke coming out of the back.

"Working smoke alarms helped to raise the alarm as neighbours had heard and were about to call."

Watch manager Gleaves said that the fire is believed to be "accidental" and nothing to do with cooking.

"It is potentially a light fitting which has caused it," he said.

Firefighters remained at the property for around an hour to clear smoke and make it safe.

Crews urge anyone who needs a fire alarm or is concerned about the safety of their property, to book a free safe and well visit.

To book, call 0800 555 815 or visit www.manchesterfire.gov.uk/keeping-you-safe/safe-and-well