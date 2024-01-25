Wigan law firm Stephensons appoints two new solicitors to its commercial team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kelly Heyworth joins as a senior litigator in the firm’s commercial litigation team from Backhouse Jones solicitors in Clitheroe. In her role, she will act on a range of commercial matters, including commercial contract disputes and shareholder disputes.

Zainab Porbanderwala also joins the corporate team. A recently qualified solicitor, Zainab will be assisting corporate transactions and helping clients with commercial drafting, ranging from contracts to shareholder agreements.

Louise Hebborn, partner and manager of the commercial department at Stephensons said: “I am very pleased to welcome Kelly and Zainab to the team.

Zainab Porbanderwala and Kelly Heyworth

"Both solicitors bring with them a wealth of talent and experience that will complement existing strengths within the department.