Wigan law firm Stephensons appoints two new solicitors to its commercial team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kelly Heyworth joins as a senior litigator in the firm’s commercial litigation team from Backhouse Jones solicitors in Clitheroe. In her role, she will act on a range of commercial matters, including commercial contract disputes and shareholder disputes.
Zainab Porbanderwala also joins the corporate team. A recently qualified solicitor, Zainab will be assisting corporate transactions and helping clients with commercial drafting, ranging from contracts to shareholder agreements.
Louise Hebborn, partner and manager of the commercial department at Stephensons said: “I am very pleased to welcome Kelly and Zainab to the team.
"Both solicitors bring with them a wealth of talent and experience that will complement existing strengths within the department.
"As we enter 2024, demand for our services continues to grow so I am delighted to be able to support our clients with both Kelly and Zainab on board.”